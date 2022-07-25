8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83,830.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $484,510.99 and $83,830.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.
About 8PAY
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
8PAY Coin Trading
