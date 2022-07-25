8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83,830.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $484,510.99 and $83,830.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

