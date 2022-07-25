5,307 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $552,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

