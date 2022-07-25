47,156 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 0.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TSN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.56. 14,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.04 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

