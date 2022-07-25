452,065 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 452,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,974,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,642. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

