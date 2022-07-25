3,135 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.75. 1,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,045. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

