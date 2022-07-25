30,000 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 55.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $5,010,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 403,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 181,499 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

