297,174 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,068,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.