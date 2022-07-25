215,347 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,788,000. Linde comprises about 4.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $285.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

