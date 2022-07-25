1st Source Co. (SRCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

1st Source has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of SRCE opened at $46.18 on Monday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

