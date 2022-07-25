1MillionNFTs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,562.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $31,420.11 and approximately $59,562.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
