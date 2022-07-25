1Life Healthcare (ONEM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) recently:
- 7/25/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $9.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $18.00.
- 7/22/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $18.00.
- 7/21/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/21/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/21/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/21/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
- 7/12/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.
- 7/7/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – 1Life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. 516,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,259. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.74.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
