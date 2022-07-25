1,007 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,074. The company has a market capitalization of $312.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.