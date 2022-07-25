10,000 Shares in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 53,224 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile



Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Articles

