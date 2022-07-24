Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for approximately 5.0% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.45.

Shares of ZS traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.93. 1,057,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,937. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

