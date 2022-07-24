Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $458.00

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $43,619.35 and approximately $458.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $45.03 or 0.00200735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.41 or 0.99994575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io.

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.