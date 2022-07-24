Zero Utility Token Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $46.79 or 0.00205780 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $45,327.02 and $1.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io.

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

