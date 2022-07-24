Zel Market Cap Tops $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00262012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00098456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00075503 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

