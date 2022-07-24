Zcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

