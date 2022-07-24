ZClassic Price Tops $0.0345 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $320,680.83 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00101015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00075837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

