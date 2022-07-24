YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,721.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,721.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032888 BTC.
YUMMY Coin Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
