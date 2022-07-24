Ycash Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $187.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00263159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00101887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00076563 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003803 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,686,125 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

