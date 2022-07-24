Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YARIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $472.00.

YARIY opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.4046 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

