Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Decreased by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.2% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Workday by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Workday by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,055. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.47.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

