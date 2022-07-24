Wolfe Research Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $251.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $234.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $299.74. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

