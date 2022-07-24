Wise (LON:WISE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 510 ($6.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WISE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wise from GBX 950 ($11.36) to GBX 700 ($8.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

WISE stock opened at GBX 433.10 ($5.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,827.50. Wise has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.06).

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £123,689.32 ($147,865.30).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

