Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5,799.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

