Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,120,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

AVGO traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,279. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.22.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.