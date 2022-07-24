Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,127,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

