Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.11. 6,354,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,975. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.