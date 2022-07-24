Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

