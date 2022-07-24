Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,631,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,748 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

