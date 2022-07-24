Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,277,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $77.47 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

