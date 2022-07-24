Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

NYSE GPC opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $145.26. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

