Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

