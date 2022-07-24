Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $323.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.