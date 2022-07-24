Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $323.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

