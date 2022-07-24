Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 2,067 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 2.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $3,329,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

