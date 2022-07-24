Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

