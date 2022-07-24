West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

