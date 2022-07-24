West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,317 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $140.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

