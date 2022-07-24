West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 1.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $7,042,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nucor by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

