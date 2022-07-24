West Branch Capital LLC Sells 402 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $710.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.