West Branch Capital LLC Sells 161 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

