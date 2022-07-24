West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

