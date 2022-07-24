West Branch Capital LLC Has $29,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Barclays dropped their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

