West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

