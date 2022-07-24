West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.42 and a 200-day moving average of $284.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

