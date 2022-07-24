West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $31,636,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $160.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.