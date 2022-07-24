WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $159.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $112.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

