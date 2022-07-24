Wedbush Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $312.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $292.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.18.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $293.93 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.40.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

