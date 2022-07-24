WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 903 Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:PBND opened at $23.12 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

